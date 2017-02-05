Devotion: Register and Maintain Your Name

Revelation 13 : 8 (Amp) ” And all the inhabitants of the earth will fall down in adoration and pay him homage, everyone whose name has not been recorded in the Book of Life of the Lamb that was slain [in sacrifice] from the foundation of the world.”

The new world ruler and his system is about to come and will appear soon. The one who will control the world economy will soon appear and nobody will be able to buy or sell without having His mark(Revelation 13 : 17 So that no one will have power to buy or sell unless he bears the stamp (mark, inscription), [that is] the name of the beast or the number of his name.)

The most dangerous thing is that he will force people to worship him instead of God and if your name is not in the book of life, you will automatically go after him. You will be attracted to Him. So ask yourself if you are in the book of life.

We register in the book of life when we receive Christ. When we get born again. And we have to maintain by doing the Word. By living according to the Word. Some born agains have their names taken off from the book because of the life they live which is not according to the Word. Let your name not be blotted out.Revelation 3 : 5 ” The one who conquers will be clothed thus in white garments, and I will never blot his name out of the book of life. I will confess his name before my Father and before his angels.”

Those whose names are not maintained in it are destined for lake of fire.Revelation 20 : 15 ” And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.”

This is the reason why God sent Jesus to come so that we should be delivered from the punishment to come and receive eternal life(John3:16). Don’t be deceived, whether you believe it or not, the Bible says there is a lake of fire. This one is more dangerous than the one in Sodom and Gomorrah because it will be eternal. There is no other way of escaping except by receiving Jesus and living according to the Word. Receive Jesus and avoid worshiping the world ruler.

Take up the role of saving many from the same. Teach them about Christ and let them register in the book of life.

Contact +265888326247, +265888704227 to register your name by Accepting Jesus as your Lord and Saviour.