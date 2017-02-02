MP sings praises for Mutharika: claims the Malawi leader has developed Mzuzu

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzuzu City Leonard Njikho has claimed that President Peter Mutharika is a man of development who has changed the city.

Speaking to Malawi24, Njikho said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government led by Mutharika has constructed roads in Mzuzu.

“We are much thankful to the president for hearing our voice. Today Mzuzu has become a city to smile about. We have managed to construct tarmac roads in areas like Katawa, airport up to Chiputula road, and Luwinga Nkholongo road. We have also maintained schools like Viyele, Ching’ambo, Msilo FP School and others.

“We are now on ground to construct the biggest youth centre in Malawi, and the Luwinga recreation centre which is already finished,” said Njikho.

On the relocation of Mzuzu airport, the DPP legislator said they are in the process of implementing the plans.

“We are still talking to government to relocate the airport and after the move the place shall be used to build schools and tall building, as of now people are failing to build tall structures because of the airport,” he said.

On his time as MP for Mzuzu, Njikho who is in his first term as Member of Parliament said he has achieved a lot.

“People can now see why they voted for me, look only in two years’ time we have managed to construct roads, hospitals and many more things,” said Njikho.

Meanwhile, the MP has urged the Mzuzu City Council to do its part in developing the city.

Njikho won the seat as an independent candidate in the 2014 polls but he later joined the ruling DPP.