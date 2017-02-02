Joy Nathu irked by accusations of favouritism

Award winning radio personality Joy Nathu has expressed disappointment over claims by some artists that he is biased in his choices of songs to premier on a Monday night program which he hosts on MBC Radio 2 FM.

The entertainment show which airs from 9PM to 12 Midnight, has on its menu music premieres, urban top 10, and guests segments.

Its diverse nature has made it one of the most listened to entertainment radio programs in Malawi. The music premieres segment has put Nathu under fire with people demanding an answer on the criterion he employs in selecting songs to premier.

Critics believe names matter in his choices, which he strongly denied in an interview with Malawi24 yesterday.

“I have heard such complaints but it saddens my heart to know that we have such people who do not take time to understand what is it that we mean each time we converse,” lamented Nathu.

He said a number of factors are taken into consideration before a song is approved for first airplay. And musicians are made aware of the whole procedure whenever they send a song to be featured on the program as Nathu gives them feedback.

“When one sends a song, I check for talent, style, production and the ability to be consistent in the follow up songs. We do not want to push one hit wonders, we want to push someone we can see growing. My job is to play music that is of substance, different style, mature production and most importantly that has a potential for growth,” he stressed.

The presenter who also mastered the art of Disk Jockeying believes artists who complain do not have the ability to learn hence they do not accept correction.

According to Nathu, if the concerned artists change their mindset and take his feedback as constructive criticism, a great time in the show awaits them.

“If an artist as Sonye understands criticism or advice, why should it be hate if the same criticism or advice is rendered on an up-and-coming artist?” wondered Nathu.

He added: ”If artists are far from the required standards, they are asked to redo the songs if they are to have the privilege of airplay in the premieres segment. However some up-and-coming artists misunderstand this for hate.”

Made on Monday has restored radio listening days among the Malawi youth.

When it is 9PM on Mondays, the social media get awash with updates from people following the show on radio.