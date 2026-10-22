MCP wants Jane Ansah to address nation

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has challenged Vice President Jane Ansah to address the nation as concerns grow over the absence of President Peter Mutharika and the state of government business.



The opposition party says Malawians need assurance that government operations are continuing despite the President’s absence.



Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Thursday, MCP Director of Campaigns Moses Kumkuyu said the country needs visible, accessible and accountable leadership.



Kumkuyu said the Constitution provides safeguards to ensure government business does not grind to a halt whenever the President is absent or unable to perform his duties.



“If circumstances require constitutional arrangement, those must be respected. Malawi is not a nation of no constitutional safeguards,” he said.



He said government has the machinery to continue operating but warned that some people in authority could be taking advantage of the current situation.



“If the President is attending to a private medical matter, Malawians need to be aware and the issue will be respected since presidents are also human beings,” Kumkuyu added.



The MCP also accused government of dropping cases despite evidence allegedly being presented, while demanding that members of the public provide evidence of corruption. The party further accused government of blocking Parliament from carrying out its oversight role.



The party raised concerns over unreliable electricity supply, the alleged abandonment of Government-to-Government fuel procurement arrangements, foreign exchange shortages and deaths linked to shortages of essential medicines.



“You should address the nation, restore fuel supplies, protect patients, account for forex commitments. The three arms of government must remain functional,” Kumkuyu said.



“Suffering must never be normalized. Malawians need answers, leadership and action now,” he added.