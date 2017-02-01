Recent News
Peter Mutharika- UN

Mutharika eyes youth empowerment in Malawi

President Peter Mutharika says the  Malawi government and other African countries have committed themselves to economically empower the youths as the continent celebrates 2017 as the year for the youths.

Peter Mutharika: Eyes youth empowerment.

President Mutharika was speaking in Addis Ababa-Ethiopia during a press briefing at the end of the 28th Ordinary Summit of the African Union Heads of State and Government.

Mutharika further said more development partners have set aside resources for African countries to implement initiatives that aim at uplifting the lives of young people.

The theme for this year’s AU Summit which was proposed by President  Mutharika is “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through investment in youths.

According to the office of the president and cabinet ministers, Mutharika will today Wednesday, February 1, 2017 return home.

The President is expected to land at Kamuzu International Airport-KIA at 12:45pm today.

