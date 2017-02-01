W-Twice goes international

Blantyre based clique W-Twice of Wadutsa Pompa has crossed boarders with a music collaboration involving a foreign musician to be released in two weeks’ time.

The Wadutsa Pompa hitmakers have worked with Zambia’s Chimzy Kelly in a song titled Chaphwanga/­Mwanakazi, meaning girl.

It is expected to drop on 13th February.

The group confirmed the news in an interview with Malawi24 on Tuesday. The duo revealed that the song was produced in Zambia by Chimzy Kelly himself.

“Yes it’s true that we have worked with Zambia’s Chimzy Kelly who also produced the song,” the duo confirmed.

W-Twice which comprises of twin brothers Wilson and Willard Chimombo has worked with a number of big names in local urban music.

They have recorded with Nepman, Mr President, the Daredevils, and Blackjack among others. Wadutsa Pompa, the group’s hit single, proliferated numbers to the group’s fan base.

Prior to its release, Cheke Cheke Thwa which features Mr P was their best song. This is Chimzy Kelly’s second collaboration with a Malawian artist.

Last year he did a song with Lilongwe based artist Janta of SU Records. He is not new to Malawi as his music make noise in public events and drinking joints.