Man jailed for raping granddaughter

The Balaka first grade magistrate on Monday sentenced a 65 year-old man to six years in prison for raping his 10 year-old granddaughter.

State prosecutor sergeant Hanter Masamba told the court that on 2 December 2016, the suspect was caught by his wife sexually abusing the child in her bedroom.

Balaka Police Deputy Spokesperson Gerald Sumaili said the wife reported the matter to officers at Phalura police unit who arrested the evil old man after a medical report confirmed that the girl was repeatedly raped.

In court, the suspect pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement a development that forced the state to parade three witnesses including the victim and her grandmother to testify against him.

Thereafter the court convicted the rapist. In his submission before sentencing, prosecutor Sergeant Masamba asked the court to consider giving the paedophile a stiff punishment saying that he abused his responsibility as a guardian as he was supposed to look after the young girl who is an orphan.

He further said that despite stiff sentences given to previous offenders, sexual offences including defilement are on the increase hence a need to deter would be offenders.

In mitigation, the rapist apologized for his dishonourable act and pleaded with the court for leniency in passing sentence.

Passing judgement, first grade magistrate Felix Mandala concurred with the state and sentenced the suspect to 6 years in jail.