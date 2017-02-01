Gabeya’s transfer dealt with huge blow: Bullets block defender’s RSA move

The 20-year-old Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames defender was offered a two year deal at Highlands Park in South Africa but the move failed to materialize in the eleventh hour following Bullets’ refusal to accept what was offered on the table.

According to reports, Bullets executive has refused to clear Miracle Gabeya following a K2.5 million offer from their counterparts for the services of the player.

With less than an hour to go before the international transfer window was shut, Bullets ordered Football Association of Malawi (FAM) not to clear the player saying the offer on the table was not good enough to lure the player away from the peoples team.

“First they said 50 000 Rand, then 100 000 Rand and then 200 000, just now, we hear its $35 000? An offer that was made on 27th January we are only getting it now. We didn’t want to rush. There was conflicting information. We were not told the truth on transfer price. These are some of the things we need to change. It’s not only about the player, it’s also about the club. Win win is what we are trying to achieve. ”

“Pressure or no pressure, we will make sure we are as transparent as possible. Where the deal is sour, we will walk away. We have been used for too long,” said Lipipa.

This is the second player from Bullets to have been denied a chance to join a South African club over a fee disagreement.

In August last year, Muhamad Sulumba almost joined Polokwane City but Bullets blocked the deal in the last minute when their counterparts failed to honor what was agreed for the services of the player.