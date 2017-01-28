28 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:25 AM

Tembenu calls Malawi-India relations beneficial

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu has described the relations between Malawi and India as cordial and beneficial to the two countries.

Tembenu was speaking in Lilongwe during the commemoration of India’s National Day which falls on 26th January.

The minister said the country has benefited from India through exports of produce while India has shared its technical skills with Malawi.

On his part, the Indian High Commissioner to Malawi said 68-years after independence, India has developed and has become a food secure nation because its citizens have trained themselves to be hardworking.

The Ambassador, Suresh Menon, said Malawi as country can also develop as its people are also hardworking.

Malawi opened its High Commission in New Delhi on February 2007. Several Malawian leaders have received their education from universities in India including former President late Bingu wa Mutharika and Agriculture Minister George Chaponda.