26 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:00 AM

Mutharika wants you to plant more trees

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has urged Malawians to plant and take care of trees as the tree planting season continues across the country.

Mutharika stated this in Karambu in Lilongwe as he was launching the 2016-2017 National Forestry Season and Policy.

He said it is every one’s responsibility to plant and take good care of the trees so as to prevent deforestation.

Mutharika added that trees are important in many things as such they are supposed to be planted.

However the Malawi leader warned charcoal burners to stop cutting down trees saying they should join other Malawians in planting the trees.

“Let us avoid deforestation avoid wanton cutting down of trees, say no to deforestation and say yes to green Malawi,” he said

The Malawi leader claimed that charcoal burning is one of the factors leading to power shortages.

Mutharika therefore explained that if people avoided charcoal burning, 2017 will be the last year for Malawi to experience massive blackouts.