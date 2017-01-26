26 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:39 AM

Malawi pastor slated to drill local academicians

Malawian pastor Daniel Walusa has organised a seminar to drill academicians on how to excel in their studies using biblical principles.

Confirming to Malawi24, Walusa said his ministry has been slated to help academicians during a one day seminar in the commercial city of Blantyre.

“The seminar is very important to the people who are doing studies at all levels including those who are doing PhD. It’s an eye opener to help them excel in academics, and it will be on Saturday this weekend.

“Nobody wants to be associated with failure. Success is not a chance it’s as a result of applying principles and it can be taught and hence I will be teaching practical Biblical principles of academic excellence which I used and they worked,” said Walusa.

He futher urged people in the country to utilize the seminar in that will help them succeed in their studies.

Walusa who is founder of the Global United Believer Ministry is columnist at Malawi24 and has contributed spiritual articles to the leading online news platform.

His ministry has been extended to reach students in the country and he has for several times organized academic seminars in public universities.