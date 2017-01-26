26 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:05 AM

Sanity in the education sector: Mangochi man arrested for operating unregistered school

Police in Mangochi district are keeping in custody a 30 year-old man for operating an unregistered private school.

According to Mangochi police station the suspect, Adam Chiwanda who is a director for Al Mahaba Pvt School was nabbed on Tuesday in the district.

It is being suspected that Mr Chiwanda was operating an unregistered schoool and was keeping children unlawfully and in harsh conditions.

Malawi24 understand that Chiwanda also asked the parents of the children learning at his school to contribute some money.

The suspect told the parents of the children that the money was to enable them travel to RSA for further education a development that angered more parents.

It is said that a good number of the parents paid the money for their children while others did not pay as they were suspecting some fishy plans.

It is also being reported that Mr Chiwanda was keeping 9 children (5 boys and 4 girls) in the same room forthat’sunknown reason a thing which has fueled his arrest.

Upon hearing that the suspect was keeping these children for unknown reason, some wellwishers tipped the Mangochi Social Welfare Office.

Later the social welfare office reported the matter to Mangochi Police who arrested the suspect.

It is said that the suspect has been swindling money by those tricks and reports shows that he once operated unregistered schools in Ntcheu and at Mangochi Turn Off near Liwonde High Way Schools.

The suspect hails from Machinga District and he will soon appear before court to answer charges of theft by trick and of operating an unregistered school.