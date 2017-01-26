26 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:40 PM

Malawian elected African court judge on Human and Peoples Rights

Malawian judge Justice Tujilane Rose Chizumila of Malawi has been elected as Judge of the African Court on Human and People’s Rights, Malawi24 has learnt.

Elections were held this morning at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the Court) is a continental court established by African countries to ensure the protection of human and peoples’ rights in Africa.

It complements and reinforces the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The Court was established by virtue of Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Establishment of an African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, (the Protocol) which was adopted by Member States of the then Organization of African Unity (OAU) in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in June 1998. The Protocol came into force on 25 January 2004.

She was competing for a Southern Africa regional slot against Advocate Advocate Joyce Maluleke Mikateko of South Africa