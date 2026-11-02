When your roof etarts making money

For years, households and businesses investing in solar energy in Malawi have mainly relied on the technology to reduce their dependence on the national electricity grid. But new regulations could open another opportunity: turning excess electricity into a source of income.



The Ministry of Energy, in collaboration with the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), is preparing to launch Net-Metering Rules that will allow electricity consumers with renewable energy systems to export surplus power into the national grid.



Under a pilot programme being implemented by the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM), 34 prosumers are expected to export a combined 3.9 megawatts (MW) of electricity into the grid.



This means households and businesses generating more electricity than they consume could supply the excess to the national grid under the new regulatory arrangements.



The development could change how Malawians view investments in solar energy, particularly at a time when reliable electricity supply remains a major concern for households and businesses.



For consumers who have invested in solar panels, the opportunity to export surplus electricity could make renewable energy more attractive while contributing to the country’s electricity supply.



The new rules will be officially launched alongside Malawi’s Electric Mobility Regulatory Framework at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe on November 4, 2026.



The launch will be presided over by Minister of Energy Jean Mathanga and will bring together government institutions, regulators, development partners, financial institutions and private sector players.



MERA and the Ministry of Energy say the two regulatory instruments are intended to promote clean energy, encourage investment and support the adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy systems.



However, the success of net-metering will depend on how the arrangements work for participating consumers, including the financial benefits they can receive from supplying excess electricity to ESCOM.



For the 34 participants in the pilot programme, the initiative will provide an early opportunity to demonstrate how privately generated electricity can contribute to the national grid.



The launch will also feature electric vehicle showcases, stakeholder discussions and a live demonstration of a net-metering installation.