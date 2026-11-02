Malawi to spend K260.9 billion rehabilitating Chiweta–Karonga Road

The Chiweta–Karonga Road is set for a K260.9 billion overhaul, with the government expected to begin rehabilitating the 53-kilometre stretch on November 15, in a project scheduled to take two years to complete.



According to the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, the project will run for 24 months and will cover Lot 1 of the M001 national road, stretching from Chiweta in Rumphi District to Wovwe Bridge in Karonga District.



The Ministry says the rehabilitation will involve recycling the existing road surface and pavement layers, constructing a cement-stabilised subbase and upgrading drainage infrastructure.



The works will also include the replacement of damaged culverts and the installation of new road signs and markings to enhance road safety.



The Ministry says investment is expected to reduce travel time and vehicle operating costs while improving access to essential social and economic services for communities along the route



Construction is also expected to create employment opportunities for people living in areas surrounding the road.



The road serves as a key link along Malawi’s main north-south transport route, connecting the country to Tanzania through the Songwe Border.