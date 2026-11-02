Govt to launch e-mobility rules

Malawi is preparing to open its roads to electric vehicles as part of efforts to promote clean energy.



The Government will on November 4 launch Malawi’s Electric Mobility Regulatory Framework and Net-Metering Rules at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.



The Ministry of Energy, working with the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), will host the launch, which is expected to mark a significant milestone in efforts to promote clean energy, sustainable transport and greater private sector participation in the energy sector.



Minister of Energy Jean Mathanga will preside over the event, which will bring together government institutions, development partners, regulators, utilities, the private sector, financial institutions, academia, civil society and the media to explore opportunities presented by electric mobility and distributed energy generation.



The Ministry of Energy and MERA developed the two regulatory instruments, which provide a framework for the adoption of electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and grid-connected renewable energy systems.



The Net-Metering Rules were developed by MERA and are being piloted by the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM).



Under the pilot, ESCOM will connect 34 prosumers who will export 3.9 megawatts into the grid.



Activities at the launch will include technical presentations, electric vehicle showcases, stakeholder discussions and a live demonstration of a net-metering installation.



The launch is expected to raise stakeholder awareness, encourage investment and support Malawi’s transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.