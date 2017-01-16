16 January 2017 Last updated at: 1:59 PM

Malawi is black: CSOs declare January 17 as ‘Black Tuesday’

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country have declared tomorrow, January 17, as Black Tuesday.

January 17 is the day when an inter-partes hearing on the maize scandal will commence at Mzuzu High Court.

The court last week suspended minister of agriculture George Chaponda from discharging his duties following an application from CSOs who wanted him to pave way for a probe into the maize scandal.

But the Attorney General filed an application in a bid to vacate the injunction obtained by the CSOs and the court will hear arguments from the two sides tomorrow.

Writing on Facebook, Charles Kajoloweka who leads a CSO called Youth and Society (YAS) has called on Malawians to join the CSOs in demonstrating against looting of public funds at the high court.

“As the maize scandal case enters inter-partes hearing at the Mzuzu High Court this Tuesday, 17th January, we have declared the day “BLACK TUESDAY”. A day patriotic Malawians will openly join civil society groups in seeking justice on the alleged looting of billions of public resources meant for procuring maize for the 6.8 million starving citizens,” wrote Kajoloweka.

He further urged Malawians that their cooperation will define their patriotism.

“We are inviting all patriotic Malawians and people of goodwill to join us on this great day. Time: 8:30 am,” added Kajoloweka.