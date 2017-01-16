16 January 2017 Last updated at: 4:53 PM

Beach soccer referees’ course begins

First of its kind, a week-long Beach Soccer Malawi Referees’ Course has started today at Kambiri lodge in Salima.

A FIFA course under the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) which is being conducted by FIFA instructor Michelle Conte from Italy has attracted participants from all six playing centres of Salima, Mangochi, Chintheche, Nkhotakota, Chirumba and Karonga.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Beach Soccer Malawi’s National General Secretary Davis Sado said the course has come at a right time when the body is planning to take Beach Soccer National team to international tournaments.

“The course is very important and it has come at a right time when Beach Soccer Association together under the Umbrella of FAM has plans for Beach Soccer National team to get involved in major regional and continental tournaments,” he said.

He then revealed that his body requested FAM for the course in order to get familiar with emerging rules of the game.

“Last time when the National team went to Sychelles on its maiden appearance at international tournament, we discovered that the team struggled during the first games of the tournament because we were not acquainted with emerging rules.”

In order to curb this occurrence from resurfacing, we requested FAM for this referee elite course, it is within our plans that these referees after graduating they will help in imparting the acquired knowledge to their counterparts in the centres,” he continued.

He also explained how happy Beach Association is for moving with time in terms of international rules of the game. In Sychelles, Malawi won a silver medal.