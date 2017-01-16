16 January 2017 Last updated at: 1:54 PM

‘Umbombo’ Hitmaker Masamba thinks big about Gospel Music career

Lilongwe Based Gospel artist, Henry Masamba says he is optimistic to take his music across the borders.

Speaking in an interview Masamba said in the next five years Malawians should expect more soul touching songs and maturity in his music.

“In the next five years I would like to see my music not only recognised in Malawi but also on the international scene. I believe in excellence and I promise to continue doing good music for my fans,” he said.

The 29 year-old singer who got into the gospel industry with a bang said God has entrusted him to preach the gospel without limitations.

Masamba who works for COOPI Malawi as a data manager also said he was upbeat that Malawian gospel music can be well received on the international market.

“There have been great strides in as far as the maturity and quality of our gospel music is concerned. It is such kind of a thing that keeps on motivating me,” said Masamba.

He also announced that he would be releasing a DVD for his Chisomo album before the end of this year.

Masamba’s seriousness in Music career started way back in 2008 when composed a song titled “Thandizo Langa” which was later recorded in 2013 but he abandoned the project due to satisfaction with the production until 2015 when he resumed the project with new ideas in terms of production but left behind all the songs he composed only to start all over again.

In 2016 Masamba released his debut album titled “Chisomo” which has 11 songs of which 10 of them were recorded at Fire Waves studio by Freedom Munthali in Mzuzu and the one tittled Umbombo which he featured his longtime friend Andy Seko, was recorded by Dj Sley in Lilongwe.

The album has songs including Munaonamo Chani, Amandikonda, Muntamda (Hymn) Thanthwe, You are Holy, Zikomo Yesu, and Ndalephera which enjoy airplay on a number of local radio stations.