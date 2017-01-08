8 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:27 AM

Gerald Phiri to lead Flames against China

…to be deputised by Msakakuona, Mponda

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed Azam Tigers coach Gerald Phiri to lead Flames in an international friendly against China on 28th January at Bingu National Stadium.

Phiri will be deputised by Blue Eagles coach Declerk Msakakuona and Premier Bet Wizards Technical Director Peter Mponda, with Phillip Nyasulu as the goalkeeper’ trainer.

According to the FA, the trio will release their squad for the match next week with the team set to go camping from January 15th.

The friendly match was organised by Malawi government and the Chinese government as one of the activities to mark the official opening of the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Phiri was with the Under 20 Cosafa championship in South Africa where his team got knocked out of the competition in the group stages without even scoring a goal.

As for Msakakuona, he had a successful spell with the under 17 when he finished as runners up at the Cosafa championship last year in October.

However, this will be the first time to see former Flames captain getting involved with the team ever since he joined coaching after retiring from football some years ago.