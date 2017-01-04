4 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:49 AM

Wanderers’ newly won bus breaks down

…fans want the bus returned

It should be a short lived triumph right? Well, news coming in confirm that Be Forward Wanderers’ recently won 26-seater bus has already developed faults on the road and broke down on Tuesday.

According to reports, the bus developed ‘serious’ clutch plate faults at Manjawira in Ntcheu.

This is when the bus was being taken to the team’s base in Blantyre, it is understood.

The players were aboard as the team was heading back to Blantyre having suppressed rivals Nyasa Big Bullets 2-1 in the second leg to carry home a 5-1 aggregate before sealing the bus which was under the auspices of Luso Television- a bonanza christened Bus Ipite.

Reports say after being repaired, the bus hit the road again for Blantyre.

Meanwhile, social media reactions from the team’s fans do not make good reading for sponsors Luso Television at all.

Some fans on Facebook have urged the teams to return the bus which they believe is not in good condition and argued that a health vehicle would not break down after not less than a week of use.

Monitored comments from the team’s avid followers on Facebook show the fans want the bus returned.

”Just a week of being around and it develops problems already?. Are we serious?. This is going to cost us a lot why not return it and they give us the money they used to buy it and fetch our own bus?” one fan’s comment read.

The bus traveled to Blantyre where it was shown to the public and handed over to the FA before it hit the road again for Lilongwe where the second leg took place.

This has also come at a time when the bonanza has faced criticisms.

Malawi24 recently carried a story in which veteran journalist Chacha Munthali labelled the whole idea as ‘stupid’ saying the provision of a bus was supposed to be a priority by Wanderers sponsors Be Forward as part of the sponsorship deal.

The Nomads have had a campaign to remember having landed three trophies including the inaugural FISD Challenge Cup and the Carlsberg Cup.