4 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:42 AM

Electric shock kills man in Mangochi

A 35 year-old man identified as Patrick Mapimba has died after stepping on a live wire in Mangochi district.

Reports that Malawi24 has gathered from Mangochi Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Amina Daudi shows that on January 01, the deceased and his two friends were coming from Mangochi main market going to their respective homes.

As they were passing by the district’s education offices the victim unknowingly stepped on the Escom live wire which had fallen down due to heavy storm.

“His friends tried to rescue him but they failed and the matter was reported to Escom authorities,” said Daudi.

The deceased was taken to Mangochi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Postmortem conducted at the same hospital revealed that death was due to electric shock.

Patrick hailed from Mtila Village Traditional Authority Kachenga in Balaka District.