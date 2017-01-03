3 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:30 AM

Happy New Year for Nomads as Chande double sinks Bullets

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have launched Malawi’s new stadium, the Bingu National stadium with a 2-1 win over rivals Nyasa Big Bullets in the Luso TV Bus Ipite football fiesta on Monday.

Jaffali Chande’s first half double in the second leg of the Bus Ipite fiesta saw the Nomads beating Nyasa Big Bullets 5-1 on aggregate and go home with the bus.

It took Chande only two minutes after kickoff to open the scoring following Bullets’ failure to deal with a Joseph Kamwendo free kick into their penalty area.

After that goal the 2016 Carlsberg and Fisd challenge cup champions kept on dominating the proceedings at the Bingu National Stadium as their midfield led by Joseph Kamwendo, Alfred Manyozo, Mike Kaziputa and Isaac kaliati were displaying good passing football and they were feeding Chande and Amos Bello upfront.

Midway through the first half, Bullets defence was caught napping once again and Chande made it 2-0.

A few minutes later, Bello could have scored the Nomads’ third of the afternoon but his shot was well saved by Bullets’ Ernest Kakhobwe and the first half ended 2 nil in favour of the Nomads

Come second half, it was Nyasa Big Bullets who started controlling the proceedings as their midfield was displaying classic football as they were in search for goals.

They found it in the 68th minute when Collen Nkhulambe scored from a rebound after the Nomads goal custodian Richard Chipuwa had saved a Muhammad Sulumba shot.

A few minutes later Diversion Mlozi could have leveled the scores but his shot was denied by the woodwork.

In the final stages, Sulumba, Nkhulambe, and Diverson Mlozi looked more dangerous for Nyasa Big Bullets and kept on threatening the Nomads goal but Chipuwa in goals for Wanderers kept on frustrating them with excellent saves.

The match ended 2-1 and 5-1 on aggregate in favour of the Nomads.

Last time the two sides met in the first leg of the Luso TV Bus Ipite football fiesta Wanderers defeated Nyasa Big Bullets 3 nil with Chande scoring twice whereas Kamwendo scored the other goal.

Speaking to the media Be forward Wanderers coach Yasin Titch Osman said he was very happy with the win whereas his opposite number Nyasa Big Bullets coach conceded defeat and congratulated the Nomads for winning the bus.