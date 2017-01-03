3 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:13 PM

Commission of inquiry on Admarc saga is useless – Malawians

Malawians have expressed anger over President Peter Mutharika’s decision to appoint a commission of inquiry on the maize saga arguing that it is useless.

This comes after dubious transactions were made in buying maize in Zambia for Malawi’s starving population.

Following reports of public funds being swindled by authorities in the procurement of the staple grain, Mutharika has appointed commission of inquiry to probe on the allegations that have involved Admarc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Foster Mulumbe and minister of agriculture George Chaponda.

Reacting to the appointment, some Malawians have described the development as “useless” arguing that the action will just “silence” the reports as time goes.

Commenting on an article that Malawi24 carried earlier on, Malawians have joined some civil society organizations in the country in demanding for the resignation of Chaponda and suspension of Mulumbe.

“Mr President, people of Malawi will be happy if you suspend those involved in this malpractice. It will be wise enough to listen to the voice of people than fearing your minister. Others can serve you better than Chaponda who can bring miseries to you and the whole of DPP family,” said Arnold Kachimanga.

While Mwakoma Gondwe wrote: “Commission of inquiry is just a waste of time and resources. This is a mere ploy to buy time for the dust to settle down. Good action was to suspend the implicated officials to allow investigations to take course without which the sacred cows won’t be touched”

MacDonald Phiri, while blasting the decision of having the inquiry suspects maize saga might involve Mutharika as he wrote “Blind-folding Malawians. Mutharika is also involved in that scam. Chaponda and Mulumbe could have been sacked first. Now Dausi what a poor minister of information, failing to articulate issues”.

Meanwhile local Civil Society Organizations’ (CSO) have demanded the suspension of Mulumbe and Chaponda in a space of 21 days failure of which they are to take “unspecified action”.