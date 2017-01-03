3 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:46 AM

Man drowns at Chikale beach

A Mzuzu based man Rashid Matola has died after he drowned at Chikale beach in Nkhatabay district, police say.

Public Relations Officer for Nkhatabay Police Ignatius Esau told Malawi24 that as part of celebrating New Year’s Day, on January 1 Rashid and his friends left Mzuzu for Chikale beach in Nkhatabay.

Whilst at the said beach, Rashid went into the lake and started swimming but unfortunately he drowned. His friends took him out of the water and rushed him to Nkhatabay district hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem that was conducted at the same health facility showed that the deceased died due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

Rashid Matola, 26, hailed from Lulanga village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Makanjira in Mangochi district.