3 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:35 PM

Malawi police arrest Bullets top fan Billy One

Malawi Police in the city Lilongwe have arrested one of Nyasa Big Bullets’ stand out fans Beleti Severe fondly known Billy One for slapping Principal Secretary of Labour, Sports and Man power Development, Sam Madula, Malawi24 has learnt.

Lilongwe Police Public relations officer, Kingsley Dandaula has confirmed of the arrest.

According to Dandaula, Billy One was arrested minutes before the kick off of the Luso TV bus Ipite football fiesta second leg match involving Be forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets at the Bingu National Stadium- a match the Peoples team lost 1-2.

He will appear before court soon to answer charges with the offense of causing bodily harm.

“We have arrested Billy One and he will appear before court to answer charges for causing bodily harm,” said Dandaula.



He is one of the top fans for Bullets and is the chief supporter of the Malawi national football team, the Flames.

Bullets’ loss in Lilongwe meant they failed to grab the bus from their top rivals to having succumbed to a shameful 1-5 on aggregate.

The Nomads won 3-0 in the first leg in Blantyre.