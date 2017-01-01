1 January 2017 Last updated at: 10:13 AM

More lip service from Mutharika on corruption

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has told the nation and those involved in any corrupt activities that nobody will like the war he is to fight in the year 2017.

Mutharika said this in his 2016 end of the year presidential address on Saturday.

The president said the fight against corruption is to take a different pace in the year 2017 as he knows there is corruption in public service, judiciary, national assembly, civil society, local assembly and nongovernmental organisations.

“Our fight against corruption will take a different pace in 2017, and some of you will not like my war. I want to thank all Malawians who are concerned with corruption, your concerns are my concerns,” Mutharika said.

He further praised Malawians who reject, resist, and report corruption.

Mutharika however claimed that his critics are making every effort so that his government should be perceived as the most corrupt in the world.

“I know there is both patriotic and political motives to the debate on corruption, but this is the bottom line. Fighting corruption is a long road war, every war is fought in a battle and so far we have won all court cases on cashgate, more battles are in or on the way to the courts of law, the war against corruption is on and we will win it,” he explained.

Mutharika also thanked all Malawians who made 2016 a success in its own way and thanked the police for providing national security and for reducing crime.

Critics have however claimed that the president is not serious about fighting corruption as evidenced by his reluctance to fire ministers suspected to be involved in cashgate.

Mutharika’s government also shot down a bill in Parliament that would have ensured a more independent Anti-Corruption Bureau.