1 January 2017 Last updated at: 10:09 AM

No silverware for Bullets in 2016 despite beating Blue Eagles in final match

Chiukepo Msowoya’s lone goal helped Nyasa Big Bullets finish their Super League campaign with a 1 nil win against Blue Eagles on Saturday.

Following this result Nyasa Big Bullets have finished this season in second place with 60 points.

The match started on a slow pace as both Nyasa Big Bullets and the Area 30 cops all lacked the scoring composure in front of goals.

After 20 minutes, Nyasa Big Bullets started playing with some purpose as their wonderkid Mike Mkwate and Dalitso Sailesi were exchanging good passes but Chiukepo was too shy before the goal post to convert Bullets chances into goals.

Midway through the first half Wister Phiri could have put Blue Eagles into the lead but his shot was well saved by Nyasa Big Bullets goal custodian Ernest Kakhobwe.

At the other end, Chiukepo’s shot went straight into the palms of Blue Eagles goalkeeper John Soko and the first half ended in a stalemate.

After the recess, both sides came in with new ideas but it was Nyasa Big Bullets who started the half on a brighter note as they were in search for goals.

In the 55th minute, Chiukepo put Nyasa Big Bullets ahead when he scored a beauty past Soko.

Later Blue Eagles’ Maonga nearly scored from a free kick but his shot was tapped over the bar by Nyasa Big Bullets goal custodian Kakhobwe.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of Bullets who finished a point behind Champions Kamuzu Barracks.

After the match, Nyasa Big Bullets assistant coach Elia Kananji hailed his boys for the win and congratulated Kamuzu Barracks for winning the championship whereas Blue Eagles team manager Gabriel Chirwa conceded defeat and also congratulated Kamuzu Barracks for being crowned 20176 Super league champions for the first time in the history of Malawi football.