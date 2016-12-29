29 December 2016 Last updated at: 10:13 AM

Be warned: a fake K2000 note is in circulation

Trending social media images show a fake K2000 bank note circulating in Malawi with some security features missing on the note.

According to the images that Malawi24 has seen, the fake K2000 lacks the brightness and shiny features on it among other things.

The note holographic foil strip which is the shiny vertical line at the far left end is not shiny as the real banknote, the fake banknote also lacks the sparkling live image of fish that deliverers colour changing on the front side which is shiny. On the fake note, the fish image is faded and cannot shine.

The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) adopted the latest security features on the K2000 banknote in order to make it easy for the public to easily identify the genuine banknote and also as a deterrent to those who would want to duplicate the money.

The central bank has always advised the general public to check the security features to confirm the authenticity of the banknote to avoid being cheated.

According to the Reserve Bank, the general public needs to check for; watermark, spark live (fish shaped image), roughness (intaglio printing), holographic foil stripe, recognition feature for the visually impaired and security thread rolling star cube.

The RBM is yet to comment on this matter of a counterfeit note.

According to the RBM, the K2000 note which was introduced on 19 December has come about because the then highest note of K1000 had lost value.