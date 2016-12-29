A 23 year old Malawian woman in Salima district has given birth to two stones wrapped in a scary black paper, Malawi24 can confirm

According to reports, the lady, Lenia Phiri had given birth to the stones which among other things had an improperly written note on it on Tuesday.

This took place at Kamboni Health Centre in the district, reports Malawi24 has received have shown.

The facility’s officer in charge, Christipher Kadimba is being quoted as having said Phiri was brought to the facility by her mother who told them she had given birth while they were on their way to the hospital.

This was after she complained of labour pains.

But it was on her way to the hospital when this happened and her mother who helped her could not believe what they saw coming out of the lady’s womb.

They then wrapped the stones under a cloth before they walked all the way crying to the health facility, sources say.

She attended her last antenatal supervision in September and this was before the health personnel had discovered that the pregnancy was not six month old as she had told them.

The health workers said the pregnancy was younger than the six month she said.

Unfortunately, she had not been under any monitoring since then.

Meanwhile, the lady has been referred to Kasungu district Hospital.

Locals however believe this is an act of witchcraft.

In 2009 a 20-year-old Mulanje woman identified as Agnes Msolo delivered a 300 gram stone at Mulanje District Hospital. This time her pregnancy was six months old.