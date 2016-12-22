22 December 2016 Last updated at: 7:42 AM

Watch your tongue Jappie, stop underrating northerners!

Controversial Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango has been warned to watch his tongue before spitting out statements that may cause public disorder.

The remarks come after Mhango’s recent claim in Mzimba where he declared that the northern region is not capable of producing someone to lead Malawi as a president.

Mhango said politics is a game of numbers; thus with the small population in the northern region, it may become difficult to produce a president.

“Let’s just support Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) and Arthur Peter Mutharika. We are very few here and we can’t produce a president,” he said.

But according to a Mzuzu based social commentator Emily Mkamanga, such remarks are very dangerous to the unity of this country.

She said Mhangoinsinuated that people from other regions cannot vote for someone from the northern region, a thing which is dividing the nation.

“Let’s not underrate the northern region. Everything is possible. It’s not about where we are but what hope someone stores for Malawians,” she said.

Separate information shows that Mhango was indirectly attacking Khumbo Kachali who is reportedly meditating on contesting as president in the next elections.