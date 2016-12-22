22 December 2016 Last updated at: 7:29 AM

Plastic rice and spaghetti from China hits Malawi market

Counterfeit rice and spaghetti made in China from plastics that is putting the lives of millions at risk is flooding the local market, Malawi24 understands.

Different sources who confided in Malawi24 gave collaborative reports of plastic rice flooding the local markets.

The sources, who pleaded for anonymity, accused the Malawi Bureau of Standards as well as the Customs Department manning the country’s airports of lacking muscles to act deceitful traders despite several tips from well-wishers.

Meanwhile, Malawians have been warned against buying rice and spaghetti from unregistered traders as the plastic ‘rice’ is deemed unhealthy for consumption.

However, government officials have not yet commented on the issue as of press time.

The malpractice is also rampant in other countries as African countries open up local markets to Far East Asian traders without carrying out required checks.

So far, officials in Nigeria have confiscated several bags of the plastic rice which the traders had attempted to smuggle into the country.