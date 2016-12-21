21 December 2016 Last updated at: 12:22 PM

Nsanje South West Parliamentarian inaugurates a K15 million bridge

The K15 Million bridge which has been constructed across Malindi river in Nsanje South West constituency has finally been inaugurated.

The bridge which sees millions of kwachas from Constituency Development Fund (CDF) being used to construct it, will ease transportation problems which people from areas of Senior Chief Malemia and Traditional Authority Ngabu in the district have been experiencing for quite number of years.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony which was held at Khulubvi primary school in the area of T/A Ngabu,Member of Parliament for the area, Dr Joseph Chidanti Malunga, said he is happy that one of his developmental projects he promised the constituents during campaign has been achieved.

Malunga said lack of proper bridges in the country is one of the major challenges affecting the people in Nsanje as they fail to transport goods and services to the main market.

“Today am a happy person because I have done part of the developmental project I promised the people during campaign,the bridge I have inaugurated today will not only assist the people of my constituency but also the nation at large. I therefore call upon all stakeholder to take this project as theirs by not vandalising it”,warned the Legislator.

Apart from the bridge Chidanti has promised to bring electricity at Ngabu Trading centre to boost development.

Meanwhile,as Nsanje South West constituency is ranked second after Nsanje Central in terms of developmental projects, Malunga is also expected to inaugurate a clinic soon at Mkotamu near Chididi turn off in his constituency which he also bult using millions of kwachas from CDF.