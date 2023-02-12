Devotion: Hold on, don’t harm yourself

In Book of Acts Chapter 16 verse 27 to 28: “And the keeper of the prison awaking out of his sleep, and seeing the prison doors open, he drew out his sword, and would have killed himself, supposing that the prisoners had been fled. But Paul cried with a loud voice, saying, Do thyself no harm: for we are all here.”

The keeper of prison was about to make a huge decision of killing himself based on assumption. He thought the prisoners had fled when actually everything was intact. He assumed something bad was about to happen to his life hence he decided to kill himself.

Its wrong to think about a bad ending. However, many people lean more towards a bad ending than a good one. Most of the people cry and some of them do themselves harm when they lose a job, a loved one, business opportunity, are withdrawn from school, have failed examinations and so on. However the message is HOLD ON, DON’T HARM YOURSELF, YOUR ENDING WILL BE GREATER.

Remember Judas, he too thought everything was against him when he betrayed Jesus and he went and killed Himself. If he had waited three more days he would have seen that there was no need to kill himself because the Jesus whom he offered to be killed had risen. His issue would have been a thing of the past. Nobody would even bother about it because the issue had been corrected. In addition Jesus forgave all the people including Judas by saying THEY DIDN’T KNOW WHAT THEY WERE DOING.

Even if you are passing through some hard times, take time to pray.

Book of James Chapter 5 verse 13 says: If one of you is in trouble, talk to God about it. If one of you is happy, sing. And praise God.”

You can also seek godly counsel from your Pastor or some mature brethren. You can study the Word of God and believe God for a better ending. Don’t worry because all things are temporary except the Word of God. Heaven and earth including challenges will pass away. Most of the challenges we face today were never there 10 years ago. Which means they are indeed temporary. So whatever you meet now may not be there some few years ahead. So don’t make a permanent decision based on temporary challenges.

Never think that your issue will end badly and never choose to do yourself harm. Every Child of God is destined for good ending in every situation.

Book of Psalms Chapter 37 verse 37 says: “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.”

Book of Jeremiah Chapter 29 verse 11 says: “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”

Book Psalms Chapter 30 verse 5 “…..weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning”.

