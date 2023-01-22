Malawian designer inspires Louis Vuitton

A new Louis Vuitton design appears to have been modeled on a newspaper dress designed by a Malawian designer Xandria.

According to information sourced on the Malawian designer’s Facebook page, Vuiton’s Fall Winter outfit is in their 2023/2024 collection, whereas hers was in the 2019/2020 collection.

The designs find a common ground on material, a combination of newspapers but pinned together in a different pattern.

The Malawian design which is selling at K200,00 has arrested a lot of people’s attention. Out of curiosity, others have asked if it is washable.

LV’s (L) design and Xandria’s

In her response as quoted by Mikozi, the designer said, “You’re not supposed to wash it, it’s a dress used like an art piece just like how people have art pictures in their houses. This is for those that love fashion ” – Xandria

Others have saluted her for ‘inspiring’ Louis design.

Louis Vuitton Malletier, commonly known as Louis Vuitton is a French luxury fashion house. The label’s LV monogram appears on most of its products, ranging from luxury bags and leather goods to ready-to-wear, shoes, perfumes, watches, jewelry, accessories, sunglasses and books.

