Nundwe calls on Malawi Soldiers to participate in competitive athletics

By: Raphael Likaka

Malawi Army Commander, General Vincent Nundwe, has called on Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers to participate in competitive athletics, saying the MDF gets proud when soldiers do well in athletics.

General Nundwe made the call at Gymkhana Golf Club in Zomba at the end of athletics which involves all the army barracks in the country.

He said that when men and women in uniform excel in athletics, the MDF becomes proud and Malawi as a nation too is recognised on the global map.

General Nundwe therefore called on National Athletics Association of Malawi to continue promoting athletics to ensure that athletes in the country remain active and fit in the game.

The Army Commander also promoted (in ranks) six male and female soldiers that excelled in athletics after taking positions One to Three during the Athletics competition.

In his remarks, one of the NBS Bank senior officials, Gracious Chigaya said the bank saw the need to sponsor the MDF Athletics Competition considering that most MDF soldiers are NBS Bank customers.

Kefasi Kasten from Cobbe Barracks in Zomba became a number one athlete in men category while Fostina Mbemba of Chilumba Garrison in Karonga emerged number One athlete in women category.

Both Kefasi Kasten and Fostina Mbemba received K250,000 each for excelling in the competition.