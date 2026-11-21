Mwanza District Commissioner (DC) January Watchman Mvula has challenged residents to stop shunning public meetings, warning that their absence is denying them a chance to question council officials and demand accountability.



Mvula raised the concern after only a handful of residents attended a town hall meeting held on Friday, November 20, 2026, with support from the Non-Governmental Organisations Coalition for Child Rights.



Advertisements He said the poor turnout was worrying because the meetings provide an opportunity for communities to raise concerns, seek explanations on council decisions and influence development projects affecting their lives.



Mvula reminded residents that the council operates on their behalf and that meaningful development requires active engagement between local authorities and the people they serve.



“As a district council, we operate on behalf of the people and town hall meetings are meant to strengthen the relationship between the community and the council. Despite the low turnout, we managed to address some of the questions raised and we remain ready to engage with those who wish to visit the council,” he said.



Advertisements One of the issues that came under scrutiny was the temporary closure of Joyce Chitsulo Stadium, a key sporting facility in the district.



Mvula said the stadium was closed after vandals damaged some of its sanitary facilities, including four toilets serving spectators in the open stands.



He said the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) had sent auditors to assess the damage before the council could determine the rehabilitation works required to reopen the facility.



Advertisements The DC appealed for patience as the council awaited the assessment, which he said would guide the restoration process.



The stadium has previously attracted public concern over structural defects and damage to sections of its perimeter wall.



Meanwhile, Mwanza Civil Society Organisations Network representative Martin Kadaona said the meeting offered an important opportunity for residents to question council officials but expressed disappointment over the low attendance.



He said several issues concerning the council’s operations needed public scrutiny, adding that civil society organisations would work with Area Development Committee (ADC) and Community Development Committee (CDC) members to mobilise communities.



Kadaona said the campaign would also encourage residents to take a greater interest in monitoring the implementation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).



“It was a very good opportunity for our leaders and community members to meet, but it was disappointing because there were a lot of issues people wanted to raise concerning the way the council operates,” he said.



He added that future engagements would include educating community representatives on the importance of attending public meetings and participating in local development discussions.



Podcaster Peter Dota also called on council officials to work with social media practitioners to reach more residents and encourage them to take part in governance processes.



He argued that traditional public announcements were no longer enough to reach communities that increasingly rely on digital platforms for information.



“As media practitioners, it is our duty to disseminate news through the media and podcasts on social media. Council officials should find us so that we can disseminate information and enable people to ask questions. I am satisfied with what they said about the stadium,” he said.