Two candidates are heading for a leadership showdown in Balaka, with the next chairperson of the Civil Society Organisations (CSO) Network expected to face pressure to unite members, strengthen accountability and ensure the organisation delivers on its development agenda.



Mercy Chakoma Zande of the Foundation for Community and Social Empowerment (FOCESE) will face Duncan Mapwesela of Azitona Organisation in the November 25 election during the network’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).



The contest comes amid growing stakeholder interest in the network’s leadership, with members expected to choose a team that can strengthen its operations and ensure civil society organisations remain effective in representing community interests.



Zande has described this year’s AGM as unique, saying the growing interest from different stakeholders reflects the importance of the network and the need for effective leadership.



She said her priority, if elected, would be to ensure the network implements its projects and strengthens accountability among member organisations.



“This year’s AGM is unique because it has attracted interest from different stakeholders. This clearly shows that people have a strong interest in the direction and leadership of the network. I want to assure members that my focus will be on ensuring that the network implements its projects while promoting accountability among all members,” said Zande.



Mapwesela said he was confident in his candidature and wanted to strengthen the network through inclusive leadership, unity and closer collaboration among members.



He said effective leadership was necessary to promote transparency and ensure civil society organisations actively advocate for community needs and participate in development activities.



“I believe the network needs strong and inclusive leadership that will bring members together, strengthen collaboration and ensure that civil society organisations remain effective in advocating for the needs of communities,” said Mapwesela.



Outgoing chairperson Sebastian Thom, who is not seeking re-election, has urged candidates contesting for various positions to conduct peaceful, mature and issue-based campaigns.



Thom has also challenged members to look beyond personal ambitions and political differences when choosing their next leaders, saying the organisation’s vision and interests should take precedence.



“My appeal to all candidates is to campaign peacefully and focus on issues that will move the network forward. Members should also make informed decisions by electing leaders who understand the organisation’s vision and are committed to serving its membership,” said Thom.