The National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM) has stepped up efforts to tackle mental health challenges among young people following the deaths of 57 youths by suicide in Chiradzulu District within five months.



The council is engaging young people and youth organisations to strengthen mental health awareness, peer support and suicide prevention as concerns grow over the loss of young lives.



Advertisements NYCOM Chief Executive Officer Rhoda Gadama Misomali said the council was working with community youth volunteers to ensure young people could access information and support when facing mental health challenges.



The intervention follows the recording of 57 suicide cases between April and August 2026, involving 52 young men and five young women.



“These figures are alarming, and we collectively need to stop this,” said Misomali after the council’s engagement with young people in Chiradzulu.



Advertisements She said NYCOM wanted to encourage young people to speak openly about their mental health struggles and seek help without fear of stigma.



The council is also working to strengthen youth volunteers who conduct community activities, including mental health awareness campaigns, suicide prevention, sexual and reproductive health education and back-to-school initiatives.



However, Misomali said the volunteers needed financial assistance and capacity building to expand their work and reach more communities.



Advertisements NYCOM is currently engaging youth groups and organisations in Chiradzulu and Zomba districts as part of efforts to strengthen their capacity to address challenges affecting young people.



The intervention comes as police statistics show that Malawi recorded 95 suicide cases during the first quarter of 2026, compared to 92 during the same period in 2025.



The Northern Region recorded the highest number, with 37 cases against 32 in the previous year.



Central East Region registered 31 cases, compared to 30, while Central West recorded four against two. South West Region also recorded an increase from four to nine cases.



However, South East Region registered a decline from 16 to seven cases, while the Eastern Region dropped from eight to seven.



Meanwhile, Parliament passed the Mental Health Act on April 10, 2025, replacing the Mental Treatment Act of 1948, which had been in force for more than seven decades.



Misomali has urged young people experiencing difficult times to speak to someone they trust rather than face their struggles alone.