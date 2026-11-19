The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will deploy monitoring teams at health workers’ recruitment interviews to guard against corruption and ensure the exercise is conducted fairly.



The monitoring exercise comes as the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government, the Health Service Commission and the Local Government Service Commission, conducts interviews for various health cadres.



The interviews will take place at designated regional centres from November 20 to 22.



In a public notice signed by Acting Director General Gabriel Chembezi, the bureau says large-scale recruitment exercises are vulnerable to fraud and corruption.



These include irregularities, undue influence and weaknesses in verifying candidates’ qualifications.



Citing Section 10 of the Corrupt Practices Act, the ACB says it will work with the Ministry of Health to monitor interviews at all centres.



The bureau says the intervention is aimed at promoting compliance, protecting merit and preventing corrupt practices.



ACB officers will observe key stages of the exercise, including candidate screening and verification of documents.



They will also monitor the administration of examinations and reconciliation of examination scripts.



The bureau has warned that it will take immediate lawful action against anyone attempting to manipulate or compromise the recruitment process.



It has reminded recruiting authorities, candidates and other parties involved that bribery, extortion, nepotism, favouritism, fraud, impersonation and abuse of office are criminal offences.



Those involved in such practices risk investigation and prosecution.



The ACB has urged candidates and members of the public to report suspected corruption at its offices in Karonga, Mzuzu, Lilongwe, Zomba and Blantyre.



Reports can also be made directly to ACB monitoring officers stationed at the interview venues.