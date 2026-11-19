Millions of women and girls worldwide continue to face illness, insecurity and humiliation because they lack access to safe, private toilets. As the international community marks World Toilet Day on Thursday, November 19, 2026, renewed calls are being made for urgent investment in sanitation and gender equality.



The United Nations is commemorating this year’s observance under the theme “Sanitation and gender equality”, with the campaign slogan “Safe toilets. Equal futures.”



Advertisements The campaign highlights how secure toilets, clean water, soap and menstrual hygiene facilities can protect women’s dignity, improve health and enable girls to attend school and women to participate fully in economic and public life.



Despite years of international commitments and investment, the sanitation crisis remains enormous. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and UN-Water, approximately 3.4 billion people still lack access to safely managed sanitation services, while 354 million continue to practise open defecation.



WHO figures show that 4.8 billion people, representing 58 per cent of the world’s population, used safely managed sanitation services in 2024.



Advertisements Although 1.2 billion people have gained access since 2015, the world remains far from achieving universal sanitation by the 2030 deadline.



The consequences reach far beyond the absence of a toilet. Unsafe sanitation contributes to the spread of diarrhoeal diseases, cholera, dysentery, typhoid and intestinal worm infections.



It also contaminates water sources, damages the environment and places additional pressure on already overstretched healthcare systems.



Advertisements The burden is particularly severe for women and girls, who often face greater risks when toilets are unavailable, poorly maintained, overcrowded or located far from their homes.



In schools, the absence of separate and hygienic facilities can discourage girls from attending classes, particularly during menstruation.



In workplaces and public spaces, inadequate toilets can restrict women’s mobility, employment opportunities and participation in community activities.



In his message for this year’s observance, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres stressed that safe sanitation is a matter of human rights, protection and empowerment.



He warned that unsafe or absent facilities expose women and girls to risks ranging from loss of privacy to assault, while making menstrual hygiene difficult to manage.



The challenge is not limited to households. Schools, hospitals, markets, transport terminals and other public institutions also require accessible and properly maintained sanitation facilities.



Persons with disabilities, older people and other vulnerable groups must be considered when such infrastructure is designed and constructed.



The sanitation debate carries particular significance for Malawi, where national statistics reveal substantial gaps between access to improved toilets and the availability of adequate sanitation services.



According to figures released by the National Statistical Office in November 2026, only 54.2 per cent of households had access to improved toilet facilities in 2025, while 40.2 per cent of the population had at least basic sanitation services.



The statistics also show considerable differences between districts, with access to improved toilets ranging from 15.2 per cent in Phalombe to 84.2 per cent in Lilongwe City.