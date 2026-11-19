Heart and cancer conditions account for more than 70 percent of Malawians sent abroad for specialised medical treatment, exposing gaps in the country’s capacity to handle life-threatening illnesses.



Health and Sanitation Minister Madalitso Baloyi says more than 400 patients are still waiting for medical referrals, as Malawi continues to spend millions of dollars seeking treatment outside the country.



The country spends an estimated $25 million (about K43.4 billion) annually on foreign medical treatment, money that could support the expansion of specialised healthcare services locally.



Speaking at the inaugural Press Economic Forum in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Baloyi said the growing demand for specialised treatment presented an investment opportunity for the private sector.



“Our country does not need to create a market for specialised healthcare. The market already exists. What we need is the investment to capture that market,” she said.



She identified cardiac care, cancer treatment, kidney services and other specialised medical fields as areas requiring investment.

Officials

Baloyi cited Blantyre Adventist Hospital as evidence that local facilities could reduce the need for overseas treatment, saying about 72 cardiac surgeries performed there between 2023 and 2026 reportedly saved Malawi K12.6 billion in potential referral costs.



Industrialisation, Business, Trade and Tourism Minister Simon Itaye said foreign medical referrals were also draining the country’s already limited foreign exchange reserves.



Press Corporation plc Chief Executive Officer Ronald Mangani said the company was exploring partnerships to invest in specialised healthcare infrastructure, diagnostic services and pharmaceutical manufacturing.



He said the corporation would conduct a feasibility study before committing resources to the proposed investments.



The forum also heard from kidney transplant recipient Yolanda Katsonga, who shared the challenges of travelling abroad for treatment and appealed for investment in local healthcare services.