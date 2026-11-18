Households around Malomo Health Centre in Ntchisi risk fines if they fail to construct toilets by the end of November, as traditional leaders move to tackle worsening sanitation concerns in the area.



Traditional Authority Chilooko has warned residents to prioritise toilet construction, particularly young people preparing to marry, saying a decent matrimonial home must include proper sanitation facilities.



Advertisements The warning follows a community assessment conducted under the Civil Society Leadership in Mobilising for Better WASH (CLIMB) programme, which found that some households around the health centre have no toilets, exposing residents to diseases linked to poor sanitation.



Chilooko has given the affected households until the end of November to build toilets, threatening fines for those who fail to meet the deadline.



But the sanitation crisis is not confined to homes. Traders operating within the health centre’s grounds have also come under scrutiny over alleged indiscriminate waste disposal.



Advertisements Olive Kanyani, a resident of the area, says some traders dump waste within the hospital premises, raising concerns about hygiene at a facility meant to protect people’s health.



Ntchisi District Director of Health and Sanitation Services Alexander Chijuwa has acknowledged the challenges, saying his office is encouraging households to construct improved toilets to prevent sanitation-related diseases.



Chijuwa has also raised concerns about unreliable water access at Malomo Health Centre, which depends on electricity-powered pumping systems. The facility also lacks a perimeter fence, allowing people from surrounding communities to access and misuse its toilets.



Advertisements Serving more than 60,000 people and receiving approximately 500 patients daily, Malomo Health Centre faces significant pressure to maintain safe sanitation and reliable water services.



The challenges persist despite an earlier intervention by Petroleum Importers Limited, which donated a solar-powered water pump worth more than K7 million in 2024 to improve water supply and sanitation at the facility.



The CLIMB programme, implemented by WaterAid Malawi in partnership with civil society organisations, seeks to strengthen community participation and hold duty-bearers accountable for improving water, sanitation and hygiene services in Ntchisi.