Three men have been arrested in connection with a warehouse break-in in Lilongwe, with police recovering motorcycles and engines worth K84.5 million.



The suspects allegedly stole motorcycles and engines valued at K106 million from a warehouse belonging to Roadstar General Limited in Njewa between November 6 and 12, 2026.



Advertisements Police have identified the suspects as Elias Amili, 32, Osman Sumbuleta, 26, and Henry Nyayika, 30.



Their arrests followed overnight investigations on November 17, with detectives conducting covert operations in Ntandire, Mtsiliza, Airwing and Njewa.



During the operations, police recovered seven Davido motorcycles, 17 motorcycle engines and two toolboxes valued at K84.5 million.



Advertisements Lilongwe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Sergeant Khumbo Sanyiwa said the recovered property had been positively identified by the complainant as part of the items stolen from the warehouse.



Police further established that the recovered engines and chassis numbers matched records of the stolen property.



However, K21.5 million worth of stolen property remains unaccounted for, as investigations continue to recover the remaining items and arrest other suspects who may be connected to the theft.



Advertisements The three suspects are expected to appear in court soon to answer charges of breaking and theft.



Amili comes from Chiwuzira Village under Traditional Authority Tsabango in Lilongwe, Sumbuleta hails from Kamanja Village under Traditional Authority Namadidi in Zomba, while Nyayika is from John Beck Village under Traditional Authority Mgabu in Chikwawa.