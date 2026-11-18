Health authorities in Malawi have raised concern over delays in pregnant women seeking medical attention, with some arriving at hospitals when their conditions have already become critical because of long distances to health facilities.



Minister of Health and Sanitation Madalitso Baloyi said on Tuesday that some communities are located about six kilometres from their nearest health facilities, making access to timely maternal healthcare difficult for expectant mothers.



Advertisements Speaking during a meeting with representatives of Jhpiego at Capital Hill in Lilongwe, Baloyi also identified teenage pregnancies and financial constraints as some of the challenges affecting maternal health service delivery.



She said the government was exploring digital platforms to spread awareness about the dangers of teenage pregnancies and encourage communities to seek appropriate health services.



Baloyi further disclosed that shortages of foreign currency were affecting the procurement of essential medical supplies, although the government was engaging stakeholders and development partners to find lasting solutions.



Advertisements She appealed to Jhpiego and other partners to invest in training healthcare workers, particularly those serving rural and hard-to-reach communities, to improve the quality of maternal healthcare.



Jhpiego’s Director of MOMENTUM, Koki Agarwal, said the organisation is supporting Malawi’s health sector through the provision of essential equipment, including theatre sets and portable maternal beds, to address gaps in district health facilities. She also said Jhpiego had established Public Health Emergency Operations Centres in Mchinji and Mulanje and supported the training of health workers.



Meanwhile, the Ministry said it planned to establish a national health dashboard to consolidate data from health facilities across the country, enabling better monitoring of maternal health programmes and evidence-based decision-making.