Pupils at Chiwoko Primary School will no longer have to sit on the floor during lessons after a furniture company donated 40 refurbished desks to ease a shortage that had disrupted learning at the school.



The desks, handed over by Lilongwe-based Fed Steel Engineering (FSE), are expected to accommodate 120 learners after the school spent a year seeking help.



Advertisements FSE Managing Director Fedson Selwin said the donation was part of the company’s commitment to improving education through its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.



Selwin said the company wanted to help create better learning environments by ensuring pupils had access to proper desks.



“We are committed to ensuring learners have access to proper desks for their studies,” he said.



Advertisements FSE spent three weeks repairing the 40 desks before handing them over to the school.



The donation forms part of the company’s education support programme launched in 2024 with a similar donation to Mchesi Primary School in Lilongwe. Last year, FSE also donated desks worth K15 million to Milonga Community Day Secondary School in Mulanje, where Selwin once studied.



Chiwoko Primary School Head Teacher Elicy Msongole welcomed the donation, saying it would improve learning conditions for pupils, while Parent-Teacher Association chairperson Milton Lubadiri urged other organisations to follow FSE’s example.



Advertisements Speaking on behalf of fellow pupils, Standard 8 learner Praise Mwalwanda appealed to learners to take good care of the desks.



The handover ended with pupils, teachers and other attendees dancing to the traditional Malawian a cappella song Zikamatereteretere, celebrating what the school described as a rare and welcome development.