The gate to Ascent Ground was open when Kukoma Ntopwa Queens’ coaster arrived, but the vehicle stopped just outside the entrance. Ascent Academy were already on the pitch warming up for their NBM Women’s Premiership encounter on Thursday afternoon.

The kitmaster was the first to get off, carrying a bag of cones and footballs. He hurried onto the field to prepare for the session as the players remained in the coaster for a few minutes.

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Eventually, the players stepped off, dressed in red vests, and jogged onto the pitch. Rather than heading to the dressing room, they went straight into their warm-up, with their kitmaster setting up cones.

Barely two minutes into the session, the fourth official approached their physical trainer, asking him to take the players back to the dressing room. The trainer pleaded for five more minutes, saying, “Don’t be too serious, this is just a women’s competition.”

The exchange attracted attention around the ground. Some spectators wondered aloud why the visitors had not gone to the dressing room, with questions about whether teams feared using such facilities. There was no established explanation for the speculation.

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But the unusual pre-match scenes were not the only moments that left questions at Ascent Ground.

During the match, Ascent’s Talandira Chinyamvula suffered a head injury. A stretcher was called for, but it was unavailable, forcing her to walk off the pitch on her own, accompanied by medical personnel.

An ambulance arrived at half-time, raising questions about the medical arrangements in place before kick-off and the readiness of the venue to respond to emergencies during a league fixture.

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Ascent coach Thom Mkolongo was unhappy with the situation, arguing that players should not be exposed to unnecessary risks because essential medical equipment was missing.

He also questioned the standard of officiating, saying the referee struggled to manage the game. Mkolongo insisted his concerns were not about favouritism but competence, adding that teams had previously complained about referees without seeing meaningful change.

He called for clubs to sit down with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to discuss the concerns, saying the issues required collective attention rather than continued complaints without action.

For Kukoma Ntopwa Queens coach Isaac Jomo Osman, the playing surface presented an adjustment for his team, who are accustomed to artificial turf.

He said the change to natural grass affected their play, although he was satisfied with the performance and emphasised that his coaching philosophy focuses on developing players, not just winning matches.

On the pitch, Ascent made their intentions clear early. In the seventh minute, Talandila Chinyamvula rose to head home Leticia Chinyamula’s free-kick, giving the hosts the lead.

Ascent continued to threaten, with Mayamiko Mkandawire seeing an effort cleared off the line in the first half. Leticia Chinyamula later struck the post from a free-kick as the hosts went into the break ahead.

Alephar Chimbeta, introduced in the 35th minute for the injured Fatima Lali, brought fresh energy down the right. She beat her marker and sent a dangerous cross into the box, leading to a blocked effort from Leticia Chinyamula.

Chimbeta’s influence eventually produced the second goal in the 64th minute. Her cross found Marrium Mnenula, who headed the ball down before it bounced into the top corner, leaving Ascent with a firmer grip on the match.

Mayamiko Mkandawire sealed the win in the 82nd minute, running onto Victoria Mkwala’s long ball, beating the high defensive line and lifting the ball over the advancing goalkeeper. The goal was her eighth of the season.

The 3-0 victory leaves Ascent unbeaten after nine matches, with six wins and three draws giving them 21 points, three ahead of defending champions Silver Strikers Ladies. Kukoma Ntopwa Queens remain sixth on 13 points.