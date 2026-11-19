A five-day search for a 26-year-old man who disappeared while swimming at Dziwe la Nkhalamba on Mount Mulanje has ended with the recovery of his body.



Blessings Mwenelupembe, who hailed from Blantyre, went missing on Sunday after swimming at the natural pool, triggering a search operation involving a team led by Kingsley Mmambo.



Advertisements The search team initially suspended the operation on Tuesday after harsh weather conditions and a lack of essential equipment made it difficult to continue.



Speaking to local media, Mmambo said rescuers had struggled to search the pool because of its estimated 60-metre depth, extremely cold water and poor underwater visibility.



The challenges made it difficult for divers to operate safely and reach deeper sections of the pool.



Advertisements However, the search continued, eventually leading to the recovery of Mwenelupembe’s body after five days.



Dziwe la Nkhalamba is one of Mount Mulanje’s popular natural attractions, drawing visitors from across Malawi and abroad because of its scenic beauty.



The pool, estimated to be about 60 metres deep, is among the natural features that make Mount Mulanje a popular destination for hikers, climbers and tourists.