Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed American coach Randy Waldrum to take charge of the Scorchers, ending Lovemore Fazili’s tenure despite his role in guiding the team to historic achievements.

FAM president Fleetwood Haiya announced the appointment on Wednesday during a press briefing in Lilongwe.



Waldrum, who previously coached Nigeria’s women’s national team, the Super Falcons, takes over a side that has made significant progress under Fazili, including qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.



Advertisements The appointment comes as FAM moves to replace Fazili because he does not hold the CAF A coaching licence required to lead a national team at the World Cup.



Fazili’s departure from the top position comes despite his impressive record with the Scorchers. He guided Malawi to a historic runners-up finish at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and secured the country’s maiden qualification for the Women’s World Cup.



He also masterminded Malawi’s 9-0 aggregate demolition of Zimbabwe in the Olympic qualifiers, further cementing his place in the team’s recent success.



Advertisements Fazili holds a CAF B licence and is among 25 coaches currently attending the CAF A coaching course at Mpira Village in Blantyre. However, the timing of the qualification process means he may not obtain the required certificate before FAM submits its technical team for the World Cup.



Haiya had earlier assured that Fazili would not be pushed out of the team, saying the association would assign him another role within the technical panel in recognition of his contribution.