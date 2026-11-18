Malawi is targeting a sharp reduction in child marriages by 2030, but the government faces the challenge of turning its promises into action as thousands of girls remain exposed to early marriage.



The country wants to cut child marriage prevalence from 37.7 percent to 20 percent within four years, placing pressure on government institutions, traditional leaders and communities to step up efforts to protect girls.



Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Minister Mary Thom Navicha reaffirmed the commitment on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, during a high-level meeting in Manila, Philippines, ahead of the Second Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children.



Navicha said President Peter Mutharika’s administration was committed to strengthening laws and national interventions to prevent child marriages and protect girls’ rights.



She stressed that ending the practice requires more than political promises, calling for sustained investment, effective enforcement of laws and coordinated action across society.

The minister also called for stronger cooperation among government agencies, development partners, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, communities and young people to address the social and economic factors driving child marriage.



Malawi’s National Strategy on Ending Child Marriage (2024–2030) provides the framework for reducing prevalence to 20 percent. It seeks to challenge harmful social norms, address inequalities and strengthen protection for vulnerable girls.



However, poverty, limited access to education, harmful cultural practices and weak protection systems continue to expose many girls to early marriage, raising questions about whether the country can achieve its ambitious target.



Traditional and religious leaders are also expected to play a central role in changing attitudes, discouraging early marriages and encouraging families to keep girls in school.



The Second Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children runs from November 18 to 19 in Manila under the theme “Prevention at Scale”. It brings together governments, international organisations, development partners, young people and child protection advocates to strengthen efforts against violence affecting children.